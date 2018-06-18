Nebraska High School Finals Results

HASTINGS, NEB. (June 17, 2018) – The Nebraska High School Rodeo season wrapped up last weekend with the high school finals in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Rodeo athletes from across the Cornhusker State competed in two go-rounds on June 14-15 and the short go-round on June 16. The top four contestants in each of twelve events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21.

Champions from the 2018 Finals are: Trey Seevers, North Platte, bareback riding; Grant Turek, St. Paul, tie-down roping; Sage Miller, Springview, saddle bronc riding; Jaylee Simonson, Dunning, pole bending; Sage Konicek, Ord, boys cutting; Bayli Bilby, Chadron, girls cutting; Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo., goat tying; Danielle Wray, Ord, breakaway roping; Marshall Still, Oconto, steer wrestling; Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton, and Clay Holz, Niobrara, team roping; Bailey Witt, Valentine, barrel racing; Conner Halverson, Gordon, bull riding; Colten Storer, Sutherland, reined cow horse; Jack Skavdahl, Marsland, trap shooting; and Ralph Saults, Big Springs, rifle shooting. The girls year-end all-around award went to Bailey Witt of Valentine, with the reserve all-around to Jaylee Simonson of Dunning. The boys year-end all-around winner was Chase Miller, Broken Bow, and the reserve all-around went to Colten Storer, Sutherland. Girls rookie of the year was Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo., and the boys rookie of the year was Clay Holz, Niobrara. The 2018 Nebraska High School Rodeo queen title was awarded to Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington.

Bareback riding:

Champion: Trey Seevers, North Platte

2. Gauge McBride, Kearney

3. Jared Schultis, Tryon

Boys cutting:

Champion: Sage Konicek, Ord

2. Colten Storer, Sutherland

3. Ty Bass, Brewster

4. Chase Miller, Broken Bow

Alternate – Wacey Flack, Maywood

Girls cutting:

Champion: Bayli Bilby, Chadron

2. Concey Bader, Palmer

3. Brook Bushhousen, St. Libory

4. Alexis Rutar, Springview

Alternate – Ashton Troyer, West Point

Bull riding: Conner Halverson, Gordon

2. Mason Ward, North Platte

3. Dodge Daniels, Scotia

4. BJ McAbee, Ansley

Alternate – Ben Wood, Greeley

Goat tying:

Champion: Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.

2. Emily Knust, Verdigre

3. Jessica Stevens, Creighton

4. Britney Brosius, Ashby

Alternate – Bailey Witt, Valentine

Tie-down roping

Champion: Grant Turek, St. Paul

2. Kurtis Palmer, Madison

3. Tanner Whetham, Morrill

4. Clayton Symons, Mitchell

Alternate – Chase Miller, Broken Bow

Saddle bronc riding

Champion: Sage Miller, Springview

2. Gus Franzen, Kearney

3. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland

4. Trey Seevers, North Platte

Alternate – Garrett Long, North Platte

Barrel racing

Champion: Bailey Witt, Valentine

2. Sydney Adamson, Cody

3. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside

4. Lexie Lowery, Burwell

Alternate – Reece Stanley, Sidney

Breakaway roping

Champion: Danielle Wray, Ord

2. Emily Knust, Verdigre

3. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.

4. Jentri Hulrburt, Arcadia

Alternate – Maddie Stump, Elsmere

Pole bending

Champion: Jaylee Simonson, Dunning

2. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.

3. Halli Haskell, Ainsworth

4. Madison Mills, Eddyville

Alternate – Danielle Wray, Ord

Steer wrestling

Champion: Marshall Still, Oconto

2. Gus Franzen, Kearney

3. Talon Mathis, Atkinson

4. Chase Miller, Broken Bow

Alternate –Quade Potter, Cambridge

Team roping

Champions: Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton, and Clay Holz, Niobrara

2. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, and Tanner Whetham, Morrill

3. Gus Franzen, Kearney, and Tomas Margritz, Lexington

4. Ty Chasek, Mitchell, and Clayton Symons, Mitchell

Alternates: Grant Lindsley, Osceola, and Nathan Poss, Scotia

Reined cow horse

Champion: Colten Storer, Sutherland

2. Cadell Brunsch

3. Ty Bass, Brewster

4. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland

Alternate Faith Storer, Sutherland

Trap Shooting

Champion: Jack Skavdahl, Marsland

2. Keo Wever

3. Faith Simon, Burwell

4. Hannah Simon, Burwell

Alternate – Brecken Preitaur, Stamford

Rifle Shooting

Champion: Ralph Saults, Big Springs

2. Sam Florell, Kearney

3. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton

4. Caleb Smith, Broken Bow

Alternate – Jaycee Wooters, Elwood