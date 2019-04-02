Nebraska Softball dominates SDSU

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska softball team (13-19) put up 13 hits including three home runs en route to a five-inning 14-3 victory over South Dakota State (24-8) on Tuesday night at Bowlin Stadium.

Tristen Edwards led the Huskers at the plate going 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two home runs, a double, three runs and a walk. The game marked Edwards’ fourth multi-home run game of the season, which is a Nebraska record. She also hit her 27th and 28th career home runs, which moved her into ninth place on Nebraska’s all-time career home run list. Alyvia Simmons also had one home run. She went 2-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs and a walk. Bri Cassidy and Lexey Kneib also had multi-hit games. Both Cassidy and Kneib went 2-for-2. For Kneib, she tied a career high with two hits and two runs. Samatha Owen, Lindsey Walljasper, Madi Unzicker and Peyton Glatter each had one hit.

Walljasper improved to 7-7 in the circle. She started and pitched 4.0 innings. She gave up four hits, two earned runs and had six strikeouts. Courtney Wallace pitched 1.0 inning of relief. She gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout.

SDSU’s Kendra Conard suffered her first loss of the season, dropping to 8-1. She started and gave up two runs on one hit without recording an out.

The Huskers took a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Simmons drew a leadoff single and Edwards homered to score two. Wallace reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second. Madi Unzicker singled to bring her home.

In the top of the second, South Dakota State scored a pair of runs off three hits and one Husker error. In the bottom of the inning, Nebraska scored five runs off four hits and two errors. Cassidy singled and Anni Raley pinch ran for her. Kneib also singled to put two runners on base. Simmons hit another single and all the runners advanced on a error by the center fielder, which scored Raley and put runners on second and third. Owen singled to score Kneib and Simmons. A pair of wild pitches scored Edwards and put Owen on third. Wallace drew a walk and stole second. Madi Unzicker reached on a fielding error, while Owen scored on the error.

The Jackrabbits scored one run in the top of the third off a solo home run. In the bottom of the inning, Kneib drew a walk and Bree Boruff pinch ran for her. Boruff reached second on a groundout and stole third. Then, Edwards homered to extend the lead to 10-3.

In the fourth, Glatter and Cassidy hit back-to-back doubles to score one run. Then Kneib singled to score another run. With a runner on first, Simmons homered to put NU up 14-3.

Nebraska didn’t allow a run in the top of the fifth, ending the game due to the mercy rule.

Nebraska continues its home stand this weekend when it welcomes Northwestern to Bowlin Stadium April 5-7. Game one is set for Friday at 5 p.m. All three games will be available on Huskers.com (radio) and BTN Plus (subscription required).