Nebraska Spring Game Preview

It’s that time of the year again. The time of the year that 85,000-plus people will get together to watch a practice in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium for the annual Red-White Spring Game. With this being the second year of the Scott Frost Era, there may not be as much buzz, but still, fans want to see the improvements the team has made trying to improve their 4-8 record from a season ago. Also, the fact that Husker fans are crazy about football is going to draw a fantastic crowd.

First, there are some notable players that will not see the field today due to recovery from injury or current injuries.

WR: JD Spielman; Wan’Dale Robinson

TE: Jack Stoll; Chris Hickman

RB: Maurice Washington

OL: Clin Shefke

DL: Tate Wildeman

LB: Anthony Banderas; Nick Henrich; Will Honas; Caleb Tannor

DB; Cam’ron Jones; CJ Smith; Braxton Clark; Bradley Bunner

Looking at the rosters for this year’s contest, the Red squad is mostly projected starters. Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez is on that team along with the top defenders it appears and five of the top defensive linemen. Martinez may only play a half, but expect to see an even more poised player. Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco has said there has only been one bad throw throughout spring out of hundreds of tosses.

There’s a couple of position groups that need to be watched carefully in this one. On offense, the offensive line has a number of returning starters but the athlete to really key in on is Cameron Jurgens. The redshirt freshman has made the transition from tight end to center, he could be an X-Factor so today will be a good eye test to see how he’s settling in. The other position group to watch is the defensive backs. On the Red team, it consists of the frontrunners like, seniors Lamar Jackson and Eric Lee Jr., juniors Dicaprio Bootle, Marquel Dismuke, and Deontai Williams, and sophomore Cam Taylor. This group will be called upon to force more turnovers this upcoming season so look for them to be aggressive today.

Today’s game can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM, Nebraska’s longest running affiliate. Pregame starts at 11:00 A.M. and kickoff is set for 1:00 P.M.