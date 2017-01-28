Nebraska Spring Game Tickets on Sale to Public on Feb. 1

Nebraska fans can secure their tickets for the Red-White Spring Game beginning next week. The spring game will be played on Saturday, April 15 at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets with a 24-hour exclusive window beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

The first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets is one of the many benefits offered to season ticket holders. Nebraska fans may purchase tickets on-line at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletics Development and Ticketing office, located in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays).

All individuals entering Memorial Stadium for the spring game will need a ticket. The majority of tickets are $10 and all seats are reserved. A limited number of $20 club seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once again in 2017, Nebraska will feature a group rate for spring game tickets, with tickets costing $5 for any group purchasing 15 or more full-price tickets. Club seats are not available at a discounted rate.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to ensure good seats as demand is once again expected to be high. For each of the past several years, more than 20,000 tickets were sold on the first day of sales, and Nebraska has drawn more than 54,000 fans for every Red-White game since 2004.

Nebraska will again conduct the Drug Free Pledge at this year’s game, and for the second year youth taking the pledge will do so from the stands. This change was put into place beginning in 2016 as a safety measure at Memorial Stadium. Youth eighth grade or younger taking the Drug Free Pledge will be admitted for free, but must secure a complimentary ticket.

UNL students will be admitted for free, but must secure a ticket for admittance. UNL faculty and staff can purchase a reserved ticket for $5 with a staff ID.

2017 Red-White Spring Game

Date: Saturday, April 15

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

Tickets on Sale: Jan. 31, 10 a.m., Football Season Ticket Holders; Feb. 1, 10 a.m., General Public

Ticket Prices: $20 club seats (limited availability); $10 reserved tickets

* UNL Faculty & Staff, $5 (Tickets should be purchased in person at Nebraska Athletics Development and Ticketing or over the phone to receive discount, must show staff ID at gate on game day);

* Current UNL Students, Free (must secure a ticket via Huskers.com beginning on Feb. 1)