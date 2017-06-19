Nebraska State High School Final Rodeo Results

HASTINGS, – The Nebraska High School Rodeo season wrapped up last weekend with the high school finals in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Rodeo athletes from across the Cornhusker State competed in two go-rounds on June 15-16 and the short go-round on June 17. The top four contestants in each of twelve events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyo., July 16-22.

Champions from the 2017 Finals are: Gauge McBride, Kearney, bareback riding; JT Bradley, Brewster, boys cutting; Morgan Kessler, Callaway, girls cutting and breakaway roping; Maddee Doerr, Creighton, goat tying; Grant Turek, St. Paul, tie-down roping; Sage Miller, Springview, saddle bronc riding; Brook Jamison, Ashby, barrel racing and pole bending; Zane Patrick, Bartlett, and JT Bradley, Brewster, co-champions in the steer wrestling; Mason Ward, North Platte, bull riding; and Tee Whited and Rio Whited, North Platte, team roping.

The year-end all-around winners were JT Bradley, Brewster (boys), and Brook Jamison, Ashby (girls). Reserve all-around champs were Gauge McBride, Kearney (boys) and Maddee Doerr, Creighton (girls). Rookie of the year went to Gracie Pokorny, Barlett, (girls) and Gauge McBride, Kearney (boys). The V-Bar Sales Men’s Timed Event Trailer was awarded to Gus Franzen of Kearney. The 2017-2018 Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen is Joscelyn Soncksen of Lexington.

Bareback riding:

Champion: Gauge McBride, Kearney

2. Ty Richardson, Ainsworth

3. Trey Seevers, North Platte

Boys cutting:

Champion: JT Bradley, Brewster

2. Josh Powers, Arthur

3/4 tie Chase Miller, Broken Bow

3/4 tie Mark Kasperbauer, Spalding

Girls cutting:

Champion: Morgan Kessler, Callaway

2. Kesha DeGroff, Broken Bow

3. Concey Bader, Palmer

4. Bayli Bilby, Chadron

Goat tying:

Champion: Maddee Doerr, Creighton

2. Shelby Spanel, Anselom

3. Mataya Eklund, Valentine

4/5 tie Rachael Calvo, Bassett

4/5 tie Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.

Tie-down roping

Champion: Grant Turek, St. Paul

2. Kurtis Palmer, Madison

3. Will Thiele, Atkinson

4. JT Bradley, Brewster

Saddle bronc riding

Champion: Sage Miller, Springview

2. Wyatt Kunkee, Lexington

3. Garrett Long, Valentine

4. Trey Seevers, North Platte

Barrel racing

Champion: Brook Jamison, Ashby

2. Rachael Calvo, Bassett

3. Sheyenne Hammond, Valentine

4. Bailey Witt,Valentine

Breakaway roping

Champion: Morgan Kessler, Callaway

2. Maddee Doerr, Creighton

3. Brittni McCully, Mullen

4. Georgie Lage, Arthur

Pole bending

Champion: Brook Jamison, Ashby

2. Gracie Pokorny, Bartlett

3. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell

4. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.

Steer wrestling

Champion: tie – Zane Patrick, Bartlett and JT Bradley, Brewster

3. Gus Franzen, Kearney

4. Quade Potter, Cambridge

Team roping

Champions: Tee Whited, North Platte and Rio Whited, North Platte

2. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, and Tanner Whetham, Morrill

3. Wyatt Williams, Ord and Chance Williams, Ord

4. Clay Bauer, Arcadia and Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk.