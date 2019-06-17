Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo Results

HASTINGS, NEB. (June 17, 2019) – The Nebraska High School Rodeo season wrapped up last weekend with the high school finals in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Rodeo athletes from across the Cornhusker State competed in two go-rounds on June 13-14 and the short go-round on June 15. The top four contestants in each of fourteen events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21.
Champions from the 2019 Finals are: Gauge McBride, Kearney, bareback riding; Grant Turek, St. Paul, tie-down roping; Sage Miller, Springview, saddle bronc riding; Madison Mills, Eddyville, pole bending; Sage Konicek, Ord, boys cutting; Concey Bader, Palmer, girls cutting; Riata Day, Fleming, Colo., goat tying; Mataya Eklund, Valentine, breakaway roping; Gus Franzen, Kearney, steer wrestling; Cameron Jensen, Hyannis and Tanner Whetham, Henry, team roping; Jenae Whitaker, Chambers, barrel racing; Conner Halverson, Gordon, bull riding; Tatum Olson, reined cow horse; Jack Skavdahl, Marsland, trap shooting; and Andrea Meyer, Stapleton, rifle shooting.
The girls year-end all-around award went to Mataya Eklund of Valentine, with the reserve all-around to Riata Day of Fleming, Colo. The boys year-end all-around winner was Sage Miller, Springview, and the reserve all-around went to Colten Storer, Sutherland. Girls rookie of the year was Jenea Whitaker, Chambers, and the boys rookie of the year was Cody Miller, Broken Bow. The 2019 Nebraska High School Rodeo queen title was awarded to Molly Paxton, Mullen.
Nebraska High School Qualifiers for the 2019 National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 14-20.
Bareback riding:
Champion: Gauge McBride, Kearney
2. Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca
3. Brody Benson, Valentine
4. Edward Daly, Paxton
No alternate
Boys cutting:
Champion: Sage Konicek, Ord
2. Cody Miller, Broken Bow
3. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland
4. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley
Alternate- Colton Storer, Arthur
Girls cutting:
Champion: Concey Bader, Palmer
2. Faith Storer, Arthur
3. Maddie Stump, Elsmere
4. Ashton Troyer, West Point
Alternate – Kesha DeGroff,
Bull riding:
Champion:. Conner Halverson, Gordon
2. Mason Ward, North Platte
3. Gauge McBride, Kearney
4. Teran Sharman, Palmer
Alternate – Dodge Daniels, Scotia
Goat tying:
Champion:. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.
2. Bailey Witt, Valentine
3. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.
Alternate – Mataya Eklund, Valentine
Tie-down roping
Champion: Grant Turek, St. Paul
2. Cameron Jensen, Bingham
3. Rhett Witt, Valentine
4. Justin Chasek, Mitchell
Alternate – Grant Lindsley, Osceola
Saddle bronc riding
Champion: Sage Miller, Springview
2. Brody McAbee, Ansley
3. Nathan Burnett, Shelton
4. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland
Alternate – Gus Franzen, Kearney
Barrel racing
Champion: Jenae Whitaker, Chambers
2. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel
3. Summer Richardson, Kearney
4. Madison Mills, Eddyville
Alternate – Ashley Odenbach, Taylor
Breakaway roping
Champion: Mataya Eklund, Valentine
2. Emma Ohm, Hyannis
3. Brooke McCully, Mullen
4. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.
Alternate – Shayda Vaughn,
Pole bending
Champion: Madison Mills, Eddyville
2. Halli Haskell, Ainsworth
3. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.
4. Mataya Eklund, Valentine
Alternate – Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell
Steer wrestling
Champion: Gus Franzen, Kearney
2. Cauy Porkorny, Stapleton
3. Sage Miller, Springview
4. Quade Potter, Cambridge
Alternate – Evan Hewett, Dunning
Team roping
Champions: Cameron Jensen, Bingham, and Tyler Whetham, Henry
2. Colten Storer, Sutherland, and Lane Chasek, Mitchell
3. Cauy Porkorny, Stapleton, and Clay Holz, Niobrara
4. Cooper Bass, Brewster, and Zack Bradley, Brewster
Alternates: Ashley Odenbach, Taylor, and Cole Dwyer, Burwell
Reined cow horse
Champion: Tatum Olson
2. Colten Storer, Sutherland
3. Cooper Bass, Brewster
4. Hope Brosius, Hyannis
Alternate – Shailey McAbee, Hyannis
Trap Shooting
Champion: Jack Skavdahl, Marsland
2. Keo Wever, North Platte
3. Thayne Kimbrough
4. Evan Hewett, Dunnng
Alternate – Ruger Wells
Rifle Shooting
Champion: Andrea Meyer, Stapleton
2. Jate Saults, Big Springs
3. Ralph Saults, Big Springs
4. Samuel Florell, Kearney
Alternate – Kayln Nielson