Nebraska Volleyball Single-Game Tickets On Sale Wednesday

An extremely limited quantity of Nebraska volleyball single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. through Nebraska Athletic Development and Ticketing.

Tickets can be purchased online here, though they are expected to be sold quickly. Nebraska has sold out 234 consecutive regular-season volleyball matches, an NCAA women’s record.

Fewer than 200 tickets remain for the Red/White Scrimmage at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18. Those can also be purchased at the link above. Fans who attend the Red/White Scrimmage will get a sneak peek at the 2017 NCAA Championship documentary, “Nebraska Volleyball: Culture of a Champion,” produced by NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations. It will be played on the Devaney Center video boards after the scrimmage.

The Huskers are coming off a second NCAA Championship in three years and a repeat Big Ten title in 2017. Nebraska opens the regular season by hosting the VERT Challenge on Aug. 24-25. NU will face Florida in a national title rematch, as well as Oregon on opening weekend.