Nebraska Volleyball sweeps Stony Brook in NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska volleyball team cruised into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-12 sweep of Stony Brook in front of a crowd of 8,213 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night.

The Huskers (27-4) won their 14th-straight match overall and 29th straight match at home on the strength of their serve. Nebraska had nine aces on the night – one shy of its season high – including a career-high four from Kenzie Maloney, and were not aced by the Seawolves (18-13).

Annika Albrecht had 14 kills and Mikaela Foecke had nine. The duo combined to hit .535 in the match without an attacking error. Lauren Stivrins added eight kills and six blocks in her NCAA Tournament debut.

Kelly Hunter set the Huskers to a .402 hitting percentage with 34 assists. She also added 10 digs and three blocks while posting her 13th double-double of the season.

Nebraska held Stony Brook to just .111 hitting, keyed by 9.0 blocks.

Set 1: Nebraska scored the first three points and never looked back, taking a 6-1 lead. The Huskers extended their advantage to 11-4 on back-to-back blocks by Stivrins, one with Albrecht and one with Hunter. Albrecht struck back-to-back kills and Maloney served a 6-0 run to put the Huskers up 19-6. Nebraska finished off a 25-10 win on Albrecht’s fifth kill. NU outhit Stony Brook .424 to .074 in the first set and had three aces, with two coming from Maloney.

Set 2: The Huskers wasted no time in set two, again jumping out to a 6-1 lead as Albrecht and Maloney tacked on two more aces. After Stony Brook pulled within 9-6, the Huskers got a kill and block from Stivrins, as well as an ace from Sydney Townsend to make it 12-6. Maloney’s fourth ace of the match put NU up 16-8. The Huskers closed out a 25-14 win, hitting .300 in set two.

Set 3: Nebraska pulled away from a 4-4 tie with a 9-0 run served by Hayley Densberger, which included an ace. Albrecht had four kills during the run and Stivrins chipped in a pair. Senior Allie Havers posted her first career kill to bring the crowd to a standing ovation, and she added another kill a couple rallies later to gain match point before the Huskers finished off the sweep at 25-12.

Up Next: The Huskers will face Washington State in the second round on Saturday at 7 p.m.