Nebraska’s Foecke, Hames Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors

After a 2-0 start to Big Ten play, the Nebraska volleyball team was rewarded with two Big Ten weekly honors on Monday. Mikaela Foecke was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for the second time this season, and Nicklin Hames was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week for the first time.

Foecke, a senior outside hitter from West Point, Iowa, averaged 4.13 kills per set and 2.13 digs per set in wins over No. 18 Michigan and Michigan State. She had 21 kills on .391 hitting with nine digs and six blocks against Michigan, and followed with 12 kills on .417 hitting with eight digs, three blocks and an ace against the Spartans. It marks her third career Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honor.

Hames, a freshman setter from Knoxville, Tennessee, averaged 10.50 assists per set and 3.25 digs per set in the Husker victories. Hames had double-doubles in both matches – bringing her season total to seven – and served five aces and posted three blocks.