Nebraska’s John Cook will enter American Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska coach John Cook is among four new members of the American Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame.

The AVCA announced the inductees Monday.

Cook led the Cornhuskers to national championships in 2000, 2006 and 2015 and took four other teams to the NCAA semifinals. He also has won 11 conference titles and coached 49 All-Americans in his 17 years in Lincoln.

Other inductees will be Debbie Brown, who starred at Southern California and coached at Arizona State and Notre Dame, former Florida State coach Cecile Reynaud and longtime coach and former college and pro star Rosie Wegrich.

Cook and the other inductees will be honored in December at the AVCA convention in Kansas City, Missouri.