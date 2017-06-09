Minden-The annual New West All Star Classic volleyball games were played on Friday night. Winning the first match of the night was the Loup Platte Conference All Stars in five sets over the Southwest Conference All Stars 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25 and 15-13. In the second match of the night, the Republican Plains Activities Conference All Stars downed the Fort Kearny Conference 25-22, 25-20, 25-20. In the Championship match, the Loup Platte won the best of three final 25-21, 25-21 over the RPAC. Lesley Fox of St. Paul high school was named the MVP of the night in helping the Loup Platte to the title.