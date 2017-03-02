North Central Too Much For Elm Creek In State Quarters

Lincoln-Elm Creek’s run at the Girls State basketball tournament was a short one as the Buffaloes lost 66-51 to North Central on Thursday morning in the Class D1 state quarterfinals. North Central started the second half on a 11-2 run and held Elm Creek without a field goal in the first four minutes of the second half as they built a 38-28 lead. After leading just 27-26, North Central dominated the second half by going inside to it’s posts. Rachel Stewart scored 11 of her 17 points in the second half and point guard Jayden Bussinger hurt Elm Creek with dribble penetration and she finished the game with 18.

Elm Creek’s Allie Bauer kept the Buffaloes in it for awhile scoring 18 of Elm Creek’s first 26 points. She finished the day with 28 points as she hit four three pointers to end the year with 103 for the season. Claire Cornell was also in double figures with 14 points as the Buffaloes end the year at 23-3. North Central improves to 19-4 on the season and will play Guardian Angels at 9am on Friday morning in the state semifinals.