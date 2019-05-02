North Platte Too Much For Lexington

Lexington fell 3-0 to North Platte in the Girls B-8 Subdistrict Final on Wednesday night. North Platte controlled the ball most of the game outshooting Lexington 43-4. Lexington goalie Alyssa Winter made 38 saves for the Minutemaids. Head coach Keith Allen says the Bulldogs are the real deal. “Give credit to North Platte, they are fast, and pass with purpose, and their ability to place balls where they want is the best we faced this year. Our defense did the best they could to force low percentage shots, but their team speed was tough to manage. We had a few great runs, but really nothing overly threatening, as their defense was able to slow us down.” With the loss Lexington is now 8-5 on the season, North Platte improves to 16-2. The Minutemaids will now wait to see if they qualify for a District Final match on Saturday.