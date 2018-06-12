NPCC Names New Women’s Basketball Coach

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Jeff Thurman as the new head women’s basketball coach. Thurman, a native of Abingdon, Ill., played collegiate basketball at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Ill., from 2005 – 07. Following his playing days, Thurman stayed on at Carl Sandburg College as an assistant coach from 2007 – 15 on the men’s basketball team. In 2016, he was named head women’s basketball coach at Black Hawk East College in Galva, Ill., which he finished with a record of 23-8. After one season, the college dropped all athletic teams. Thurman went to graduate school at Western Illinois University and was on the staff as a graduate assistant and the video coordinator. He received his Master of Science-Sports Management in 2017. During the 2017-18 season.