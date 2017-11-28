NSAA Board Selects Finalists

LINCOLN – The Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors has selected four candidates to interview for the NSAA executive director position. Dr. Jim Tenopir, who returned to the NSAA in 2015 after serving as Chief Operating Officer for the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) in Indianapolis, will be retiring from the Association in late July. Tenopir previously served nine years as NSAA executive director before leaving for a five-year stint at NFHS in 2010. Finalists for the NSAA executive director position are Jay Bellar, Superintendent at Battle Creek; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie; Jeff Johnson, Principal at Papillion-LaVista South; and Jim Kent, Superintendent at Dundy County-Stratton. Interviews will be scheduled in January, with the new executive director beginning service on or about July 1, 2018