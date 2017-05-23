NSAA Day One Golf Results

Class A Boys
1 Patrick Clare, 12 Lincoln East 69
2 Jackson Hayes, 12 Creighton Prep 73
T3 Cade McCallum, 11 Grand Island 75
T3 Reece Rhodes, 12 Grand Island 75
T3 Tyler Jacobsen, 11 Millard North 75
T3 Jonathan Engelbart, 12 Millard West 75
Teams
# 1 Millard North, 306
#2 Lincoln East, 312
#7 North Platte, 323
#9 Grand Island, 324
Class B Boys
1 Connor Dormann, 11 Sidney -2 70
2 Alex Kubik, 12 Aurora -1 71
3 Brandt Radloff, 12 Blair Even 72
T4 Caleb Badura, 11 Aurora +2 74
T4 Levi SaBell, 12 Aurora +2 74
T4 Dillon Schutte, 12 Elkhorn +2 74
Teams
#1 Aurora, 300
#2 Elkhorn, 307
#T3 Columbus Lakeview, 317
#T3 Sidney, 317
Class C Boys
1 Jack Thompson, 12 Hastings St. Cecilia, +4 75
2 Joshua Johnston, 11 Perkins County, +5 76
T3 Ryan Van Ostrand, 11 Lincoln Christian, +6 77
T3 Elijah Frost, 12 Lincoln Lutheran, +6 77
T5 Tyson Patrick, 11 Perkins County, +7 78
T5 Hunter Deines, 11 Centura, +7 78
T5 Zane Anthony, 10 Kimbal,l +7 78
Teams
#1 Lincoln Lutheran, 321
#2 Kimball, 324
#3 Lincoln Christian, 325
#6 GICC, 342
#8 Southern Valley, 354
Class D Boys
1 Trevor Kosch, 12 Humphrey St. Francis Even 72
2 Mason Hale, 11 West Holt +4 76
3 Kyon Neal, 12 McPherson County +6 78
T4 Dylan Hathorn, 11 Mullen +7 79
T4 Chase Largen, 11 Creighton +7 79
T6 Trenton Colby, 11 Franklin +9 81
T6 Mason Stubbs, 12 Randolph +9 81
T6 Dillon Gillming, 12 Elm Creek +9 81
Teams
Class D
#1 West Holt, 330
#2 Creighton, 341
#3 Randolph, 348
#4 Mullen, 353
#5 Alma, 354