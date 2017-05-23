class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238037 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
NSAA Day One Golf Results | KRVN Radio

NSAA Day One Golf Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 23, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
NSAA Day One Golf Results

Class A Boys

1 Patrick Clare, 12 Lincoln East 69
2 Jackson Hayes, 12 Creighton Prep 73
T3 Cade McCallum, 11 Grand Island 75
T3 Reece Rhodes, 12 Grand Island 75
T3 Tyler Jacobsen, 11 Millard North 75
T3 Jonathan Engelbart, 12 Millard West 75

Teams
# 1 Millard North, 306
#2 Lincoln East, 312
#7 North Platte, 323
#9 Grand Island, 324

Class B Boys
1 Connor Dormann, 11 Sidney -2 70
2 Alex Kubik, 12 Aurora         -1       71
3 Brandt Radloff, 12 Blair Even      72
T4 Caleb Badura, 11 Aurora +2     74
T4 Levi SaBell, 12 Aurora +2            74
T4 Dillon Schutte, 12 Elkhorn +2 74

Teams
#1 Aurora, 300
#2 Elkhorn, 307
#T3 Columbus Lakeview, 317
#T3 Sidney, 317

Class C Boys

1 Jack Thompson, 12 Hastings St. Cecilia, +4 75
2 Joshua Johnston, 11 Perkins County, +5 76
T3 Ryan Van Ostrand, 11 Lincoln Christian, +6 77
T3 Elijah Frost, 12 Lincoln Lutheran, +6 77
T5 Tyson Patrick, 11 Perkins County, +7 78
T5 Hunter Deines, 11 Centura, +7 78
T5 Zane Anthony, 10 Kimbal,l +7 78

Teams

#1 Lincoln Lutheran, 321
#2 Kimball, 324
#3 Lincoln Christian, 325
#6 GICC, 342
#8 Southern Valley, 354

Class D Boys
1 Trevor Kosch, 12 Humphrey St. Francis Even 72
2 Mason Hale, 11 West Holt +4 76
3 Kyon Neal, 12 McPherson County     +6 78
T4 Dylan Hathorn, 11 Mullen                   +7 79
T4 Chase Largen, 11 Creighton             +7 79
T6 Trenton Colby, 11 Franklin                +9 81
T6 Mason Stubbs, 12 Randolph             +9 81
T6 Dillon Gillming, 12 Elm Creek          +9 81

Teams

Class D

#1 West Holt, 330
#2 Creighton, 341
#3 Randolph, 348
#4 Mullen,      353
#5 Alma,         354

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments