NSAA District Golf Wraps Up

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 17, 2017
District Golf wrapped up on Tuesday.  At the C-4 Tournament, Gavin Fox of GICC was the medalist with a 68. Jacob Kuehn of Minden finished 2nd with a 75. Qualifying teams included GICC, Centura and Ord. At the C-5, Preston Carbaugh of Cambridge won the District title on his home course shooting a 74. Trent Krejdl and Ryder Lewis led Southern Valley with 81’s. Qualifying teams included Kimball, Perkins County and Southern Valley. At the B-3 Aurora’s Caleb Bedura was the champ as he carded a 76. York and Aurora qualified for state next week as team’s. Click here for all of the results.

