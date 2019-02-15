NSAA Finals Set For Saturday

Here is a list of area wrestlers who have qualified for the Championship matches in their respective weight classes on Saturday in Omaha.

A132 Phillip Moomey of Kearney

A145 Nick James of Kearney

B113 Jace Russman of Cozad

B126 Darian Diaz of North Platte

B132 Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg

B145 Trystan Berry of Lexington

B160 Riley Kopf of Lexington

B170 Damen Pape of Hastings

B195 Grady Griess of Northwest

C106 Dylan Ancheta of Wood River

C126 Daniel Escandon of Gibbon

C138 Evan Waddington of Wood River

C152 Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow

C170 Lathan Duda of Broken Bow

D126 Quentyn Frank of Amherst

D132 Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton

D285 Kien Martin of Overton