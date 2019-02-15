NSAA Finals Set For Saturday

Here is a list of area wrestlers who have qualified for the Championship matches in their respective weight classes on Saturday in Omaha.
A132 Phillip Moomey of Kearney
A145 Nick James of Kearney
B113 Jace Russman of Cozad
B126 Darian Diaz of North Platte
B132 Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
B145 Trystan Berry of Lexington
B160 Riley Kopf of Lexington
B170 Damen Pape of Hastings
B195 Grady Griess of Northwest
C106 Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
C126 Daniel Escandon of Gibbon
C138 Evan Waddington of Wood River
C152 Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow
C170 Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
D126 Quentyn Frank of Amherst
D132 Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton
D285 Kien Martin of Overton