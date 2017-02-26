NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Pairings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say a man shot in the face Saturday at a northeast Omaha intersection walked about eight blocks for help.
Omaha police tell the Omaha World-Herald...
(NEW ORLEANS) -- A pickup truck driven by a suspected drunk driver plowed into a crowd of spectators at a parade in New Orleans Saturday night, injuring at least 28 peop...
(WASHINGTON) -- The White House communicated with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes and Senate Intelligence Chairman Sen. Richard Burr about rebutting rep...
Supreme Row judging was held at the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic on Saturday night. All the winners from all the breeds throughout the week come back to name a grand champio...
GRAND ISLAND- Elm Creek and Burwell battled on Saturday night in the D1-5 district final for the right to play in the girl's state tournament next weekend in Lincoln. It was E...
(NEW YORK) -- Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested Saturday morning in Arkansas. The Washington County (Ark.) sheriff's office charged him with public...
(WASHINGTON) -- President Trump will not attend this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, he announced on twitter Saturday."Please wish everyone well and have a great ev...
(NEW YORK) -- Netflix has added comedian-actor Tracy Morgan to its growing roster of comedians with stand-up specials.
The streaming service announced Friday that Mo...
(NEW YORK) -- Invites to the Dolby Theatre may be exclusive, but you can still take part in Oscars festivities from the comfort of your own home. Print your ballots, prepare s...
(LOS ANGELES) -- Despite being nominated for an Academy Award, Natalie Portman won't be attending the ceremony Sunday.A rep for the actress told ABC News that the Jackie star ...
This week U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency Topeka Regional Office expanded the area for producers looking to request a limited irrigation yield by written...
The soundtrack to The Shack, the new movie starring Tim McGraw, is out today, one week ahead of the movie’s premiere on March 3, featuring new music from some of country...
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 99, Sacramento 85
Orlando 105, Atlanta 86
New York 110, Philadelphia 109
Miami 113, Indiana 95
Chicago 117, Cleveland 99
Dallas 96, New Orle...
The NSAA Girls State Basketball tournament begins on Thursday. Click here for the pairings.
