NSAA Makes Changes For Classes A & B

Lincoln-Class A will once again see a change in how many schools are included in the NSAA’s biggest class. The NSAA board voted 8-0 on Thursday to include any school in that class that has an enrollment of 850 or more in grades nine through 11. The classification is comparable to the new 425-boy cutoff for football. Beginning this fall, there will be 33 boys and 33 girls teams in Class A.

Class B is now for the remaining schools before the existing prescribed cutoff for that class is reached. In basketball and volleyball, Class B will extend to the 60th biggest school in that particular sport. When it comes to wrestling, it will be the 80th largest school and in track and field the 92nd largest will be included in Class B. There will now also be just 27 schools in Class B for basketball and volleyball. Classifications in other classes are not affected by Thursday’s vote. The changes were recommended by the NSAA’s classification committee earlier this spring.