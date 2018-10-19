Kearney is the NSAA State High School Cross Country Meet today in Kearney. Action begins at noon with the Class D Girls event. The last event of the day is the Class A Boys event which is set for 3:30pm Click here for the results. Hourly updates can also be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM, KAMI Country Legends and 880 KRVN.
NSAA State Cross Country Set For Today
Photo Courtesy NSAA
