NSAA State Cross Country Set For Today | KRVN Radio

NSAA State Cross Country Set For Today

BY Jayson Jorgensen | October 19, 2018
Photo Courtesy NSAA

Kearney is the NSAA State High School Cross Country Meet today in Kearney. Action begins at noon with the Class D Girls event. The last event of the day is the Class A Boys event which is set for 3:30pm  Click here for the results.  Hourly updates can also be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM, KAMI Country Legends and  880 KRVN.

