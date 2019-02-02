class="post-template-default single single-post postid-363318 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
NSAA State Dual Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 2, 2019
Class A Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Millard South
  • 2nd Place – Lincoln East
  • 3rd Place – Kearney
  • 4th Place – Omaha Burke
  • 5th Place – Grand Island
  • 6th Place – Columbus
  • 8th Place – Papillion-La Vista
  • 8th Place – Papillion-La Vista South

1st Place Match

  • Millard South defeated Lincoln East 43-29.

3rd Place Match

  • Kearney defeated Omaha Burke 41-36.

5th Place Match

  • Grand Island defeated Columbus 30-29.

7th Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Class B Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Blair
  • 2nd Place – Sidney
  • 3rd Place – Hastings
  • 4th Place – Schuyler
  • 5th Place – Columbus Lakeview
  • 6th Place – Lexington
  • 8th Place – Central City
  • 8th Place – Northwest

1st Place Match

  • Blair defeated Sidney 47-26.

3rd Place Match

  • Hastings defeated Schuyler 51-18.

5th Place Match

  • Columbus Lakeview defeated Lexington 34-33.

7th Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Class C Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Broken Bow
  • 2nd Place – Aquinas Catholic
  • 3rd Place – Logan View
  • 4th Place – Arlington
  • 5th Place – Valentine
  • 6th Place – David City
  • 8th Place – Bridgeport
  • 8th Place – Wilber-Clatonia

1st Place Match

  • Broken Bow defeated Aquinas Catholic 51-23.

3rd Place Match

  • Logan View defeated Arlington 55-21.

5th Place Match

  • Valentine defeated David City 38-30.

7th Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Class D Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Plainview
  • 2nd Place – Burwell
  • 3rd Place – Neligh-Oakdale
  • 4th Place – Thayer Central
  • 5th Place – Amherst
  • 6th Place – Elwood
  • 8th Place – Winside
  • 8th Place – Maxwell

1st Place Match

  • Plainview defeated Burwell 48-27.

3rd Place Match

  • Neligh-Oakdale defeated Thayer Central 43-33.

5th Place Match

  • Amherst defeated Elwood 76-6.

7th Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.
