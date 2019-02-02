NSAA State Dual Results

Class A Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Millard South
- 2nd Place – Lincoln East
- 3rd Place – Kearney
- 4th Place – Omaha Burke
- 5th Place – Grand Island
- 6th Place – Columbus
- 8th Place – Papillion-La Vista
- 8th Place – Papillion-La Vista South
1st Place Match
- Millard South defeated Lincoln East 43-29.
3rd Place Match
- Kearney defeated Omaha Burke 41-36.
5th Place Match
- Grand Island defeated Columbus 30-29.
7th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Class B Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Blair
- 2nd Place – Sidney
- 3rd Place – Hastings
- 4th Place – Schuyler
- 5th Place – Columbus Lakeview
- 6th Place – Lexington
- 8th Place – Central City
- 8th Place – Northwest
1st Place Match
- Blair defeated Sidney 47-26.
3rd Place Match
- Hastings defeated Schuyler 51-18.
5th Place Match
- Columbus Lakeview defeated Lexington 34-33.
7th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Class C Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Aquinas Catholic
- 3rd Place – Logan View
- 4th Place – Arlington
- 5th Place – Valentine
- 6th Place – David City
- 8th Place – Bridgeport
- 8th Place – Wilber-Clatonia
1st Place Match
- Broken Bow defeated Aquinas Catholic 51-23.
3rd Place Match
- Logan View defeated Arlington 55-21.
5th Place Match
- Valentine defeated David City 38-30.
7th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Class D Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Plainview
- 2nd Place – Burwell
- 3rd Place – Neligh-Oakdale
- 4th Place – Thayer Central
- 5th Place – Amherst
- 6th Place – Elwood
- 8th Place – Winside
- 8th Place – Maxwell
1st Place Match
- Plainview defeated Burwell 48-27.
3rd Place Match
- Neligh-Oakdale defeated Thayer Central 43-33.
5th Place Match
- Amherst defeated Elwood 76-6.
7th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
