Kearney is once again hosting the NSAA State High School Wrestling Duals on Saturday. This year’s the event takes place at the Buffalo County Fair Grounds. Quarterfinal action starts at 9am for Classes A & D with Quarterfinals in Classes B & C at 10:30am. Semifinals are set for 2pm, with finals at 5:30pm.

Class A Team Info

Class B Team Info

Class C Team Info

Class D Team Info