Due to inclement weather, Day 1 of the Class C Boys Golf Championship in Kearney & Class D in North Platte today have been cancelled.

Those championship events will now each be an 18-hole event tomorrow – Wednesday, May 22nd. Tee times & pairings will remain the same.

For Class A in Norfolk and Class B in Columbus – the start of round 1 will be delayed until 1:00 p.m. Another announcement will be made at 11:30 a.m. on whether play will be cancelled for the day.

(Listed times are central time)