NSAA State Golf Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 25, 2017
Click here for all the results

Class A Team Standings

1st Lincoln East 619
2nd Millard West 624
7th North Platte 635
9th Grand Island 658
10th Kearney 664

Individual

1st Patrick Clare Lincoln East 140
2nd Luke Kluver Norfolk 144
T5th Cade McCallam Grand Island 157
T9 Kort Steele North Platte
Class B Team Standings

1st Aurora 605
2nd Elkhorn 620
3rd York 633
Individual

1st Caleb Badura Aurora 144
3rd Levi SaBell Aurora 146

Class C Team Standings

1st Lincoln Lutheran 639
2nd Kimball 648
5th GICC 676
T6 Perkins County 658
10th Southern Valley 703

Individual

1st Jack Thompson Hastings St. Cecilia 149
T3 Josh Deines Centura 155
Class D Team Standings

1st West Holt 661
2nd Randolph 664
4th Mullen 704
5th Alma 714
6th Franklin 721
Individual

1st Trevor Kosch HSF 142
3rd Kyron Neal McPherson County 154
4th Dylan Hathorn Mullen 155
T7 Dillon Gillming Elm Creek 163
T7 Trenton Colby Franklin 163

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
