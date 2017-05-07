NSAA State Soccer Bracket

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - State officials say the peregrine falcons atop the Nebraska State Capitol have abandoned their recently-laid clutch of five eggs.
The male, named 19/K,...
(NEW YORK) -- Pennsylvania State University fraternity brother Kordel Davis is speaking out after 18 of his fellow brothers have been charged in connection with the death thre...
(PARIS) -- Ahead of Sunday's second round vote, the campaign of leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has confirmed it was the target of a "massive hacking att...
Aurora Cooperative is pleased to announce at their A-Stop pumps at Aurora West, Grand Island and York, they will now be providing E15 blended gasoline. E15 is a higher-octane ...
The NSAA State High School Soccer Tournament is set. Click here for the bracket. ...
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUEN-Y Yankees 11 Chi Cubs 6AMERICAN LEAGUEBoston 11&n...
(NEW YORK) -- Saturday Night Live spoofed the 1990s PBS children's show Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego -- at Kellyanne Conway's expense."SNL" cast member Sasheer Zamata...
(LOS ANGELES) -- Zoe Saldana says there are no hard feelings between her and her Crossroads co-star Britney Spears.
On Thursday night's Watch Wha...
(NEW YORK) -- Remember the $425 pair of denim jeans with fake caked-on mud sold at Nordstrom that lit up the Twittersphere a couple of weeks ago?Well, they're so last month.En...
(NEW YORK) -- Footage of a veterinarian singing to his furry patient is capturing the hearts of animal lovers across the internet.On April 27, Dr. Ross Henderson was recorded ...
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Thirty Kansans recently graduated from the two-year Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program.
“The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership Prog...
Keep a good thought for Loretta Lynn. The 85-year-old country music legend is recovering from a stroke she suffered Thursday.
A statement on Lynn's official website decl...
Boys District Finals 5-6
Columbus 5, York 0
Elkhorn South 4, Nebraska City 2
Gretna 1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0
Lexington 5, Elkhorn 0
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1, C...
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER ALERT
View Calendar
Blogs
WeatherThreat.com Closings
The NSAA State High School Soccer Tournament is set. Click here for the bracket.
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC