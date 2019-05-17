NSAA State Track Underway

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385336 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 17, 2019
Omaha is once again hosting the NSAA State High School Track & Field Championships that begin on Friday. Lincoln High is the defending champs in Class A Boys, Beatrice in Class B, Class C Hartington-Newcastle, Class D Axtell. For the girls Lincoln Southwest is the defending Champs in Class A, Syracuse in Class B, Acquinas in Class C and Giltner in Class D. Action starts in Classes C & A at 9am, in Classes D & B at 3pm.  Click here for results

