NSAA State Wrestling Begins Today

The State high school wrestling tournament begins today in Omaha.
Undefeated wrestlers from the region include
CLASS B
B170, Prestin Melroy, Holdrege, 40-0
CLASS C
C126, Wyatt Allan, Wood River, 33-0
C285, Lane Hruby, Arcadia/Loup City, 18-0
CLASS D
D106, Ryan Patrick, Sutherland, 30-0
D132, Cameron Riggs, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 46-0
D138, Brody Lewis, Franklin, 39-0
D152, Devon Walker, Elm Creek, 16-0
D182, Tori Huffman, Burwell, 34-0
Amherst is looking for its 8th straight Class D title
Millard South is the defending champ in Class A
Omaha Skutt has won Class B 18 out of the last 19 years
David City is the defending champ in Class C
First round action today in Classes A&D at 9:30, Classes B & C at 4pm
