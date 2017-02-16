class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216019 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
NSAA State Wrestling Begins Today

NSAA State Wrestling Begins Today

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 16, 2017
NSAA State Wrestling Begins Today
Photo Courtesy NSAA

The State high school wrestling tournament begins today in Omaha.
Undefeated wrestlers from the region include

CLASS B
B170, Prestin Melroy, Holdrege, 40-0
CLASS C
C126, Wyatt Allan, Wood River, 33-0
C285, Lane Hruby, Arcadia/Loup City, 18-0

CLASS D
D106, Ryan Patrick, Sutherland, 30-0
D132, Cameron Riggs, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 46-0
D138, Brody Lewis, Franklin, 39-0
D152, Devon Walker, Elm Creek, 16-0
D182, Tori Huffman, Burwell, 34-0

Amherst is looking for its 8th straight Class D title
Millard South is the defending champ in Class A
Omaha Skutt has won Class B 18 out of the last 19 years
David City is the defending champ in Class C

First round action today in Classes A&D at 9:30, Classes B & C at 4pm

Click here for the results from the state tournament

 

 

