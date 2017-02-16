NSAA State Wrestling Begins Today

The State high school wrestling tournament begins today in Omaha.

Undefeated wrestlers from the region include

CLASS B

B170, Prestin Melroy, Holdrege, 40-0

CLASS C

C126, Wyatt Allan, Wood River, 33-0

C285, Lane Hruby, Arcadia/Loup City, 18-0

CLASS D

D106, Ryan Patrick, Sutherland, 30-0

D132, Cameron Riggs, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 46-0

D138, Brody Lewis, Franklin, 39-0

D152, Devon Walker, Elm Creek, 16-0

D182, Tori Huffman, Burwell, 34-0

Amherst is looking for its 8th straight Class D title

Millard South is the defending champ in Class A

Omaha Skutt has won Class B 18 out of the last 19 years

David City is the defending champ in Class C

First round action today in Classes A&D at 9:30, Classes B & C at 4pm

Click here for the results from the state tournament