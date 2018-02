The NSAA State High School Wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday. In Class A Lincoln East won the title with 187 points, Kearney was second with 167. In Class B Skutt was the champion with 146, Northwest scored 119. Lexington finished third with 99. In Class C Valentine won the title with 160.5, David City second with 127.5. In Class D Burwell defended its title with 124 points, Elkhorn Valley was the runner up with 88. Click here for all the results.