NSAA Wrestling Duals Field Set

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 29, 2019
Kearney will once again host the NSAA State high school Dual wrestling tournament. This years event will take place at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Teams from the region that have qualified include in Class A Kearney & Grand Island. In Class B, Lexington, Hastings and Northwest will compete. In Class C1, Broken Bow is the top seed, and in Class D, Maxwell, Amherst, Elwood and Burwell will all compete. Action begins on Saturday morning, with the finals set for Saturday night.

