NU Gets Ready for Northern Illinois

Lincoln–The Nebraska football team practiced Tuesday afternoon for just over two hours in full pads and helmets. The defense and offense switched between practicing inside the Hawks Championship Center and outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields.

Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco spoke with the media following practice and discussed how defense can fully prepare for the game againt Northern Illinois on Sunday. Although Northern Illinois has started two different quarterbacks in its first two contests, Diaco said the Huskies’ offense philosophy has been consistent in the early going.

“They are actually very similar guys,” Diaco said. “They are similar physically. The offense does not seem to change at all based on one or the other.”

Coach Diaco also spoke about defending and how it was an important takeaway from the Oregon game last weekend.

“It is different even as it was five years ago,” Diaco said. “Defending in 2017 is very different then even in recent history because of the change of the rule where offensive lineman can run off the line of scrimmage. So a lot of the plays look like runs, it is not like you are into a pass rush mode until the critical situation elicits. Even with all the other stuff, there are opportunities there to get them off the field even outside of field goal range. We have to capitalize on those moments.”

Diaco also spoke to where he thought the defense as a unit stood compared to what he might have envisioned so far in the season.

“There is a lot of change that has gone on in the last thirty days. For sure, the last sixty days,” Diaco said. “That is not unique to Nebraska football, it’s all over (the country). It is through the years and will be the same in the future. You have to roll with it. In a contact sport that is a challenging game, that things happen. Unfortunately, it has been in one room. Basically three starters and their coach. It has been an interesting month. But at the same time there are younger players who can play and are tough. And they are on fire for their work, but it is a work in progress with a developmental piece that will take playing in the game.”

The Huskers will return to practice tomorrow afternoon as they prepare for their second home game against Northern Illinois. Saturday's kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be streamed on FS1 as well as carried on the Husker Sports Network.