NU Has Good Opening Weekend

Riverside, Calif. – The Nebraska baseball team (3-1) closed its season-opening series with a 7-1 win over UC Riverside at Riverside Sports Complex on Sunday. Freshman right-hander Colby Gomes, making his pitching debut, went 4.0 scoreless innings and recorded two strikeouts. Senior Matt Waldron threw 5.0 innings of relief and earned seven strikeouts. The Huskers return to action next week at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Surprise, Ariz. NU faces defending national champion Oregon State in a four-game set, beginning on Thursday.