NU Lands Nice Win Over Arizona

Frisco, Texas – The Nebraska baseball team (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) dealt the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats (10-1, 0-0 Pac-12) its first loss of the 2017 season on Sunday afternoon at Dr Pepper Ballpark, as Jake Meyers and Chad Luensmann combined for a 1-0 shutout. The Wildcats had a runner on base seven times on the day, including a runner in scoring position six times, but each time Meyers and Luensmann extinguished the scoring threat.

The Wildcats had the tying run in scoring position in each of the last three innings. In his second start of the season Meyers struck out four over 5.0 shutout innings, while scattering six hits. Luensmann took the mound to start the sixth and picked up right where Meyers left off. Luensmann allowed two hits and one walk, while striking out four in his second save of the season. The sophomore closer now ranks fourth all-time at Nebraska with 15 career saves. Mojo Hagge, Luis Alvarado and Ben Miller accounted for six of Nebraska’s seven hits, as all three produced a multi-hit game. Alvarado notched the game’s lone RBI. The Huskers now return to Lincoln after playing their first nine games of the season on the road. Nebraska now plays their next eight games at Hawks Field, starting with its home opener on Tuesday against Northern Colorado, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.