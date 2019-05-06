NU Loses Again

Evanston, Ill. – The Nebraska baseball team (23-18, 12-8 Big Ten) was held to three hits in a 10-2 loss to Northwestern at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park on Sunday afternoon.

Senior left-hander Nate Fisher, making his 11th start of the season, threw 5.2 innings and allowed seven runs (five earned runs), while recording five strikeouts and one walk. Mike Waldron went 1.2 innings of relief before Chad Luensmann tossed the final 0.2 inning.

In the top of the first, Nebraska scored one run to take the early lead. Aaron Palensky hit a leadoff single before Cam Chick’s base hit in the No. 2 spot. After a foul-out, a sacrifice fly scored Palensky from third base. Chick stole second, but was left stranded. In the bottom of the first, Northwestern left one runner stranded in a scoreless frame.

Angelo Altavilla drew a one-out walk in the top of the second, but back-to-back outs kept Nebraska from adding to its lead. The Wildcats managed one baserunner in the bottom of the second, but he was picked off at first base.

The Huskers went down 1-2-3 in the top of the third. Northwestern plated three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-1 lead. The Wildcats strung together three hits, while Nebraska committed two errors during the frame.

Gunner Hellstrom drew a two-out walk in the fourth, but the Huskers were held scoreless. Northwestern tacked on two more runs to extend its lead to 5-1. The Wildcats scored both of their runs with two outs, as they tallied two hits and Nebraska committed one error in the frame.

Mojo Hagge drew a leadoff walk in the fifth, but was thrown out on a double play. Palensky was hit-by-pitch before a flyout ended a scoreless frame. The Wildcats went down in order in the bottom of the fifth.

Nebraska was retired in order in the top of the sixth with two groundouts and a strikeout. Northwestern added two runs in the sixth to extend its lead to 7-1. The Wildcats produced three hits during the frame.

In the top of the seventh, the Huskers were sat down in order. The Wildcats managed a double in the bottom of the seventh, but left the runner stranded.

The Huskers scored one run in the top of the eighth to trim the deficit to 7-2. Chick drew a two-out walk before Joe Acker blistered an RBI double to drive him in. It was Nebraska’s first hit and first run since the opening frame. In the bottom of the eighth, Northwestern tacked on three more runs to extend its lead to 10-2. Five of the first six hitters recorded hits, including a home run and a double, before Nebraska tallied back-to-back outs to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth, all three Husker hitters flied out.

The series between Nebraska and Northwestern concludes on Monday, with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. (CT).