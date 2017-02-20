NU Loses Second Straight Game to Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla. – Behind All-Americans Jessica Burroughs and Alex Powers, third-ranked Florida State remained undefeated with an 8-0 victory over the Nebraska softball team on Sunday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field.

Burroughs tossed 5.0 scoreless innings to improve to 5-0 on the season. She added eight strikeouts for the 10-0 Seminoles. Offensively, Powers went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Senior right-hander Cassie McClure (0-3) battled in the circle for NU, but took the loss in a complete-game effort. McClure allowed eight runs on 12 hits and posted a season-high five strikeouts. McClure was also NU’s offensive leader, going 1-for-1 with a single and a walk, as she accounted for two of Nebraska’s three base runners in the game.

Nebraska fell to 0-8 on the season with the loss, its seventh straight setback to a ranked opponent. Overall, all eight of the Huskers’ losses have come to teams currently ranked in the top 25, and four of NU’s eight defeats have come to opponents ranked in the top three at game time. Nebraska went 0-4 at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but No. 24 Pittsburgh and No. 3 Florida State are a combined 19-0 this season.

Florida State jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI double from Powers.

The Seminoles then showcased their speed in the top of the third. Morgan Klaevemann began the frame with a bunt single and promptly stole second and third base. Ellie Cooper then dropped down a bunt and after looking Klaevemann back to third, Nebraska had no play on Cooper at first. Cooper then rounded first as a drawn in Husker infield failed to cover second base, turning the bunt into a double. With runners on second and third and none out, Powers doubled again, this time driving in two to give Florida State a 3-0 lead.

Florida State tacked on an insurance run in the top of the fifth. A leadoff double and a ground out put a Seminole on third base with one out. Cooper then hit a ground ball to freshman second baseman Haley Donaldson, who threw home but her throw was off target and sophomore catcher Bri Cassidy was unable to lay a tag on Sydney Broderick, who scored the Seminoles’ fourth run of the game. FSU then loaded the bases with one out before Dani Morgan reached on an RBI infield single that deflected off the glove of senior third baseman MJ Knighten. Leading 5-0, Florida State still had the bases loaded with one out before McClure coaxed a pair of ground outs to prevent further damage.

In the bottom of the frame, McClure drew a two-out walk and freshman Rindy Bryant reached on an error. The Huskers had runners at first and second with two outs but failed to score as Burroughs struck out the final batter she faced.

Cassidy Davis then came on in relief of Burroughs and retired the Huskers in order in the fifth and sixth innings to wrap up Florida State’s 10th win of the year. Meanwhile the Seminole offense added three more runs in the top of the seventh on Powers’ third run-scoring double of the game and a two-run home run from Cali Harrod.

Nebraska closes the opening month of the season next week with four games in three days at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. The Huskers open the tournament on Friday with a matchup against 15th-ranked Tennessee.