NU & Miles Decide To Part Ways

Nebraska Men’s basketball coach Tim Miles’ run in Lincoln came to an end on Tuesday. According to several online sources Athletic Director Bill Moos made the decision to go in a new direction. Miles spent seven years in Lincoln, compiling a record of 116-114, with one trip to the NCAA tournament during his second season. In 2017, the Huskers won 22 games but were still kept out of the NCAA tournament. This season NU got off to a fast start and at one point were ranked in the top 25, but then struggled in conference play finishing in 13th place in the Big Ten.

With a roster reduced to just seven healthy players the Huskers won a couple of games in the Big Ten Tournament and advanced to the second round of the NIT before losing to TCU on Sunday night to finish the year at 19-17. Miles was seen entering Memorial Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. NU is now looking for its fourth head coach since 2001.

Athletic Director Bill Moos had this to say about the decision. “Tim Miles is a good basketball coach who has put his heart, soul and energy into the Nebraska men’s basketball program over the past seven years,” Moos said. “Ultimately, we have not maintained a level of consistent success and stability on the court, and after a full review I have made the decision to move in another direction for the leadership of our program.”

Miles coached the Huskers to one NCAA Tournament appearance (2014) and two trips to the NIT (2018, 2019). Miles helped Nebraska to a pair of fourth-place finishes in the Big Ten Conference, but the Huskers finished 10th or lower in the league standings five times. Moos said he will focus his search on finding a head coach who will put the Huskers in the best position to be competitive in the Big Ten Conference and nationally. Moos hopes Nebraska is able to move quickly in its search for a new head coach, but his primary focus is finding the right fit.

“I am confident there will be strong interest from the coaching community about the opportunity to lead our men’s basketball program,” Moos said. “We are fully committed to providing the necessary resources to position our basketball program for success on the conference and national level. I expect to find a head coach who will elevate Nebraska basketball to new heights.” A press conference is set for this afternoon at 4pm.