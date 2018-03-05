NU Salvages Final Game Against Shockers

Wichita, Kan. – The Nebraska baseball team (6-5) handed Wichita State its first loss of the season in a 10-9 victory in 10 innings at Eck Stadium on a windy Sunday afternoon. In its last 15 Sunday games, Nebraska is 14-0-1, dating back to the 2016 season. The Huskers trailed 7-2 after four innings, but battled back before Jesse Wilkening’s go-ahead home run in the 10th inning. NU faced a 9-7 deficit in the ninth inning before Zac Repinski smashed a two-run homer to send the game to extra innings.

Senior right-hander Matt Warren made his third start of the season and threw 3.1 innings, giving up seven runs (six earned runs). Paul Tillotson (2.2 innings), Mike Waldron (2.0) and Jake Hohensee (2.0) each came out of the bullpen for the first time during the weekend. Wichita State had a baserunner in the bottom of the 10th after an error, but a groundout ended the game. Nebraska’s home opener is set for Thursday, March 8 at 1:35 p.m. (CT) at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. It is the first contest of a four-game series between the Huskers and Cal Poly.