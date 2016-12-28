NU Shocks Hoosiers On The Road

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Glynn Watson Jr. scored 26 points and Tai Webster had 21 Wednesday night, leading Nebraska to a stunning 87-83 upset of No. 16 Indiana. The Cornhuskers (7-6, 1-0) snapped Indiana’s 26-game home winning streak by finishing with their highest point total of the season in the Big Ten opener for both.

Indiana’s last loss at Assembly Hall was to Michigan State on March 7, 2015. Robert Johnson finished with 19 points and Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (10-3, 0-1).

Indiana appeared to have seized control when it took a 42-35 lead early in the second half. But the Cornhuskers answered with a 13-2 run and rebuilt a seven-point lead with 9 minutes to go. Indiana came back to take a 73-70 lead on Johnson’s 3-pointer with 4:37 left. Again, Nebraska responded, using a 13-5 spurt to take an 83-78 lead before closing it out at the free throw line. Ed Morrow scored 12 points and Jeriah Horne had 11 for Nebraska. Indiana’s top scorer, James Blackmon Jr., only had 12 points on a night the usually good shooting Hoosiers hit just 44 percent from the field. NU plays at Maryland on Sunday at 11am central.