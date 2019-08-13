NU Starts Season Ranked 2nd

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked second in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The Huskers received one of the 64 first-place votes and totaled 1,451 points. Stanford, which received 62 first-place votes, took the No. 1 ranking with 1,598 points. The Cardinal defeated the Huskers in the NCAA Championship match last December in Minneapolis, 3-2. The two teams will meet this regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. This marks the second straight year the Huskers will begin the season at No. 2.

Minnesota (1,414), Texas (1,385) and Wisconsin (1,329) rounded out the top five. The Huskers return five starters from last year’s team, including first-team All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins.