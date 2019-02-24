class="post-template-default single single-post postid-368035 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
NU Wins Big Ten Track Title

BY Big Ten | February 24, 2019
Huskers Win Big Ten Title- Roger Hart/Michigan Photography.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Nebraska men’s indoor track & field team picked up four points in the final event to come from behind and win the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday at the U-M Indoor Track Building in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Huskers earned their third Big Ten indoor title in five years (also winning in 2015 and 2016) with a 93-91 victory over runner-up Indiana in the closest Big Ten men’s indoor finish since 2003, when Wisconsin also edged Minnesota by two points (133.5-131.5).

Wisconsin finished in third place with 71 points, just ahead of Iowa and Purdue, who tied for fourth place with 70 points. The Huskers also collected a pair of individual titles during the meet, both in field events on Friday night. Freshman Mayson Conner won the high jump with a top clearance of 2.23 meters (7-3.75) while senior Elijah Lucy took the crown in the long jump at 7.67 meters (25-2).

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
