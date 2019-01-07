NU’s Brown Claims Big Ten Freshman Honor

Lincoln – Nebraska’s Leigha Brown was named the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week when the conference announced its weekly honors on Monday, Jan. 7.

Brown put together the best two performances of her young career in back-to-back Big Ten road games for the Huskers last week. She averaged 19.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 18.0 minutes per game off the bench for the Big Red.

The 6-1 guard/forward, who leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring in conference contests at 16.7 points per game, scored a then-career-high 19 points in Nebraska’s 78-69 road win at defending Big Ten champion Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Brown hit 4-of-9 shots from the field, including a pair of three-pointers against the Buckeyes, while also knocking down 9-of-12 free throws to lead the Huskers to their first true road win of the season.

The true freshman from Auburn, Indiana was even better the next time out at No. 19 Iowa, putting up a career-high 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, while connecting on 3-of-4 three-point attempts. Brown also hit 5-of-6 free throws and tied a career high with two steals in 18 minutes against the Hawkeyes. She scored six of her points in the closing minutes to lead a furious Husker rally that cut a 12-point Iowa lead with four minutes left to just two points in the final minute.

On the season, Brown is Nebraska’s second-leading scorer at 10.4 points per game, trailing only fellow freshman Sam Haiby (10.7 ppg). Brown ranks seventh among all Big Ten freshman in scoring on the season.

Brown and the Huskers will play host to No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off between Nebraska (7-7 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) and the Terrapins (13-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) is set for 7 p.m., and tickets are available now at Huskers.com.