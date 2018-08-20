NU’s Matchups at 2019 Frisco Classic Released

Three games of Nebraska’s 2019 schedule have been set, as the matchups for the Frisco College Baseball Classic presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at the STAR were announced on Monday.

The third edition of the Frisco Classic is slated for March 1-3, 2019 at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, home of the Frisco RoughRiders. Each day will feature two games, with each of the four teams playing three games during the weekend. Nebraska is joined by 2018 College World Series participants Texas Tech and Mississippi State, as well as Southland regular-season conference champion Sam Houston State for the 2019 Frisco Classic.

The Huskers open on Friday, March 1 against the Red Raiders at 7 p.m. (CT). NU leads the all-time series against its former conference foe, 31-21. Texas Tech advanced through Regionals and Super Regionals at home last season before going 1-2 at the CWS in Omaha, Neb. The Red Raiders went 45-20 overall in 2018.

Nebraska squares off against Sam Houston State on Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. (CT). The Bearkats lead the all-time series against the Big Red by a 5-1 margin. In 2018, Sam Houston State went 39-20 overall with a 24-6 record in conference play en route to capturing the Southland Conference title. The Bearkats went 1-2 at the conference tournament to fall short of an NCAA Tournament bid.

NU wraps up its trip to Frisco by facing Mississippi State on Sunday, March 3 at 11 a.m. (CT). The Bulldogs lead the all-time series against the Huskers, 2-0. Mississippi State, who went 39-29 last season, advanced through the Tallahassee Regional before taking 2-of-3 at Vanderbilt in the Super Regionals. At the College World Series, the Bulldogs went 2-2, losing both games to eventual champion Oregon State.

Nebraska will be making its second appearance in the event after playing in the inaugural edition in 2017. The 2017 version featured Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Arizona.

Television and streaming information for the 2019 Frisco Classic will be announced at a later date. Advanced tickets for the 2019 Frisco Classic are available at friscoclassic.com/tickets.