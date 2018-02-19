Ogallala Advances With Win Over Gothenburg

NORTH PLATTE – Ogallala’s Clayton Murphy’s 23 points, and key three-point shooting was too much for the Gothenburg Swedes as Ogallala ended the Gothenburg season with a 65-52 win.

The Indians jumped out to a four point lead at the end of the first quarter despite 10 points by A.J. Whiting. The Swedes battled back and had a five point lead during the second quarter, but a three-pointer by Murphy followed by a lay up gave the lead back to Ogallala by one point.

The Swedes would briefly take the lead in the third quarter, but Ogallala went on another run and jumped out to a their biggest lead of the game, by eight points, going into the fourth quarter.

Gothenburg struggled to hit key shots and never got closer than five points in the fourth quarter. Whiting led the way for the Swedes with 16 points, Bennett Folkers had 13. Maquire Bartlett and Owen Geiken both had 10 as Gothenburg finishes the season 6-15.

Ogallala moves on to play Cozad on Tuesday at 6:00 that game will be broadcast on 880 KRVN and on krvn.com.