Ogallala Beats Cozad For SWC Boys Championship

LEXINGTON – In the second meeting of the year between these two highly respected basketball programs Ogallala beat Cozad again 57-48, this time for the Southwest Conference Championship.

Both teams started hot in the first quarter knocking down three pointers. Ogallala led after the first quarter 20-16. However, Cozad changed defenses to a 1-3-1, which caused problems for the Indians and allowed the Haymakers to take a 31-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Dillion Geiser led the way for Cozad with 10 points at the break.

Neither team was able shoot the ball very well in the third quarter as Ogallala continued to fail to shoot their way out of the Haymaker zone defense. Finally, the Indians Cameron Raffaeli started to have success inside to give them some momentum going into the fourth quarter; that and a 35 foot shot at the buzzer by Clayton Murphy to give Ogallala a 41-40 lead going into the final stanza.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Indians as they outscored Cozad 16-8. Carter Brown was the leading scorer in the game with 24 points, including four three-pointers. Geiser led the way with 19 points as he continues his strong second half offensive performance.

Ogallala remains undefeated at 18-0, with the loss, Cozad falls to 14-4.