Ogallala wins C1-11 Crown

SUTHERLAND – The Ogallala Indians defeated Cozad on Thursday night before a full house in the C1-11 district final 63-53. The Indians used a consistent offense and timely rebounding to beat the Haymakers for the third time this season.

Cozad led early on, going up 7-4 midway through the first quarter, however the Indians took over and led 14-9 at the end of the quarter. The teams were tied at 19 in the second quarter before another Ogallala run put them up before half by two points.

The Indians jumped out to a ten point lead in the third quarter, but the Haymakers answered the run and narrowed the lead to five points at the end of the quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the lead fall to just four, but free throws and defense led to the Indians 25th win of the season.

Nate Neil had another great game for the Haymakers as he scored 18 points, Dillon Geiser had 16 points and Kaydn Marhenke finished with 14 points. Ogallala was led in scoring by Evan Allen-Mader who had 17 points.

The loss drops Cozad to 19-6, however, both teams look to move on to the sub-state round, with a chance at another match up at state.