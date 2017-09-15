Ogallala Wins A Wild One In Cozad

COZAD – After an offense-optional first half Ogallala and Cozad battled to an exciting finish with the Indians winning 19-18.

Cozad’s quarterback, Adam Cole, was 16-29 passing with 210 yards. Including a 80 yard drive in under a minute to end the first half. Ogallala, however had a 7-6 lead going into halftime because of a 33 yard run by Dylan Zinc. Zinc finished with 165 yards on 20 carries to lead all rushers.

In the second half, Ogallala increased their lead with a 20 yard run by Lucas Paloucek. The Indians had a chance to add to their lead after a Brennan Halligan interception, however Cozad’s defense held and the Haymakers scored on the next possession on a 57 yard pass from Cole to Blake Hoffmaster. With the score Cozad pulled within one, 13-12.

Cozad then scored on a 12 yard pass from Cole to Trestian Siemering to take the lead 18-13.

Ogallala countered one last time on a 30 pass from Clayton Murphy to Brennan Halligan, then clung to the one point lead to win it 19-18.

With the win, Ogallala moves to 2-2 on the season, Cozad falls to 1-3.