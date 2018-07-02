Olson honored by Omaha World-Herald

SEWARD, Neb. – For the second time in four years, Drew Olson has been named the Midlands college women’s coach of the year by the Omaha World-Herald. The honor comes on the heels of another deep national tournament run in a school record tying 36 wins during the 2017-18 campaign. The memorable season resulted in numerous accolades for Olson, who was also tabbed the United States Marine Corps/WBCA NAIA National Coach of the Year and the GPAC Coach of the Year.

At the conclusion of 11 seasons at the helm of Bulldog women’s basketball, Olson’s career record stands at 318-93. Olson’s teams have advanced to at least the national semifinals in four of the past seven seasons (and three of the last four) with national runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2018. During that same stretch, Concordia has won eight GPAC championships.

Olson accomplishments