Olson named NAIA National Coach of the Year by WBCA

WBCA release

SEWARD, Neb. – Just before Tuesday’s (March 13) national championship game, Drew Olson added another honor to his already impressive résumé. The 2017-18 GPAC Coach of the Year was selected by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as the 2018 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NAIA National Coach of the Year.

Olson will be presented the Pat Summitt Trophy, named for the legendary University of Tennessee coach, during the 2018 WBCA Convention, which will be held in conjunction with the NCAA® Women’s Final Four® in Columbus, Ohio.

“The WBCA is proud to name Drew Olson as the 2018 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NAIA National Coach of the Year,” said Danielle Donehew, executive director of the WBCA. “Olson was selected as the winner by his peers after leading his team to an exceptional season. The WBCA recognizes and applauds his leadership example that can be seen in his student-athletes, institution and community.”

Olson has now been named a national coach of the year for the first time in his career. He guided the 2017-18 squad to a 36-2 season that equaled a program record for wins in a single season. Along the way, the Bulldogs swept GPAC regular season and postseason championships and advanced to the national championship game for the second time in school history. Concordia was nationally ranked as high as No. 1 and never lower than third throughout the season.

Olson accomplishments

Winningest coach in program history (318-93)

Three-time GPAC coach of the year

Four-time WBCA regional coach of the year

2014-15 Omaha World Herald/Lincoln Journal Star small college coach of the year

Four national semifinal berths, including two championship game appearances

Eight GPAC championships (four regular season, four postseason)

10 national tournament qualifications

The United States Marine Corps/WBCA NAIA National Coach of the Year is selected by a committee of coaches from among regional coaches of the year who are nominated and selected by their peers.

The WBCA also announced its NAIA All-Americans earlier this week. Concordia junior forward Quinn Wragge landed on the 10-player All-America list that includes both NAIA Division I and II players. Meanwhile, sophomore Philly Lammers garnered WBCA honorable mention All-America status. The complete teams can be viewed HERE.