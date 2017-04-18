Omaha is 2020 site for NCAA events in basketball, volleyball

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha will host first- and second-round games in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament and the Division I women’s volleyball final four in 2020.

The NCAA on Tuesday announced sites for Division I, II and III championship events for 2017-18 through 2021-22.

Omaha’s CenturyLink Center hosted early games in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2008, 2012 and 2015. The Midwest Regional will be played at the arena in 2018.

The volleyball final four comes to Omaha a fourth time. The city previously hosted the volleyball championships in 2006, 2008 and 2015.

Omaha will not get the men’s ice hockey Frozen Four in this cycle of

championships. Though the University of Nebraska-Lincoln does not sponsor ice hockey, it submitted a bid to host the event at CenturyLink Center.