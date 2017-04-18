class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229674 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Omaha is 2020 site for NCAA events in basketball, volleyball | KRVN Radio

Omaha is 2020 site for NCAA events in basketball, volleyball

BY Associated Press | April 18, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Omaha is 2020 site for NCAA events in basketball, volleyball
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha will host first- and second-round games in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament and the Division I women’s volleyball final four in 2020.

The NCAA on Tuesday announced sites for Division I, II and III championship events for 2017-18 through 2021-22.

Omaha’s CenturyLink Center hosted early games in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2008, 2012 and 2015. The Midwest Regional will be played at the arena in 2018.

The volleyball final four comes to Omaha a fourth time. The city previously hosted the volleyball championships in 2006, 2008 and 2015.

Omaha will not get the men’s ice hockey Frozen Four in this cycle of
championships. Though the University of Nebraska-Lincoln does not sponsor ice hockey, it submitted a bid to host the event at CenturyLink Center.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments