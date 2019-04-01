Omaha’s Eckhout named Summit League Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Omaha third baseman Breyden Eckhout garnered his first-career Summit League Player of the Week honor, the league office announced Monday.

Over a four-game span last week, Eckhout went 10-for-16 at the plate (.625) with three doubles, three RBI, a home run and a stolen base.

At Wichita State on March 26, the Amherst, Neb., native launched his first-career home run as a Maverick. Later on in the three-game sweep over Western Illinois, the Iowa Western Community College transfer notched three hits in each of the team’s victories.

In the final game of the series against the Leathernecks, Eckhout almost went the full cycle as he had a single, a double and a triple for two RBI. His efforts also helped Omaha achieve a perfect 9-0 record in Summit League action so far this season.

Omaha now sets its sights on a mid-week matchup against Creighton this Wednesday, April 3, at Werner Park. The first pitch is set for a 6:35 p.m. start time. For links and ticket information, visit OMavs.com.